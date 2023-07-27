Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The No. 1 Thing Killing Lateral Partner Satisfaction

By Aebra Coe (July 27, 2023, 9:03 AM EDT) -- The quickest way to create an unhappy lateral partner is by overpromising and underdelivering in areas vitally important to the new additions, including the level of practice support to be provided, the firm's financial health and the quality of management, according to a report released Thursday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!