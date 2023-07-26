Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TikTok Guru Botched Conn. Law Firm Campaign, Suit Says

By Brian Steele (July 26, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A producer of TikTok content wrongly induced Carter Mario Law Firm into an agreement to boost its social media presence, then failed to drum up the promised viewership and tried to collect a payment through intimidation after the deal fell apart, according to a lawsuit in Connecticut state court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!