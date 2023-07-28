Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Stablecoin Bill Passes House Committee After Daylong Debate

By Aislinn Keely (July 28, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A GOP bill that would establish standards for the issuance of stable-value crypto tokens passed the House Financial Services committee Thursday night after a daylong markup that saw the Republican chair of the committee accuse the White House of derailing bipartisan negotiations, while Democrats repeatedly called for more time to review the legislation....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!