Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Oil Industry Must Brush Up On Int'l Anti-Bribery Standard

By Felicity Gerry (August 3, 2023, 12:50 PM BST) -- As activist group Just Stop Oil recently hit the headlines in the U.K. for public displays of environmental concern, it is worth reflecting on the power of protest to reveal corporate corruption and why compliance with international anti-bribery management system standard ISO 37001 is an essential tool for ethical corporate behavior, not least because it comes with whistleblower systems....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!