Union Seeks To Halt 'Vague' Colo. Teacher Evaluation Rules

By Thy Vo (July 31, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A union representing 38,000 Colorado teachers is suing to block the state Board of Education from implementing new standards for teacher performance evaluations, arguing the board overstepped its bounds in crafting rules that are too vague and give school districts "unregulated discretion" over appeals....

