Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge In Trump DC Case Known For Harsh Jan. 6 Sentences

By Ryan Boysen (August 2, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge overseeing the new criminal case against former President Donald Trump is a tough former public defender and BigLaw litigator who is no stranger to handling high-profile cases. She has ruled against Trump before and has meted out especially harsh prison sentences to defendants convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!