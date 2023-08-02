What To Know About The Obstruction Charge Against Trump

By Katie Buehler (August 2, 2023, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The weightiest charge against former President Donald Trump in the Washington, D.C., federal criminal indictment unsealed Tuesday is one born from the bankruptcy of energy company Enron Corp. that the U.S. Department of Justice has used to prosecute hundreds of defendants connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It's also at the center of many ongoing legal battles....