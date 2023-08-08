Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Littler Must Provide Search Info In Theft Suit Against Atty

By Lynn LaRowe (August 7, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge on Monday said Littler Mendelson PC needed to turn over information about a forensic search in its lawsuit against a former associate accused of stealing documents, saying the search parameters were needed before the judge could determine whether material found in the lawyer's possession was confidential in nature....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!