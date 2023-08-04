Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Court Undoes $700k Fines Against Gold Mining Co.

By Jonathan Capriel (August 4, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state appeals court reversed nearly $700,000 in fines against a small mining company that allegedly discharged polluted water in violation of its state permit, finding regulators were required to "discuss" the potential penalty with the company before it could be imposed....

