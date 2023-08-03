Supplement Co., Manager Fined $1M For COVID Cure Claims

By Collin Krabbe (August 3, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A supplement company and one of its managers have agreed to $1.08 million in civil penalties and have said they will not advertise that the company's zinc and vitamin D supplements can cure COVID-19 without reliable scientific evidence, resolving government allegations that the defendants had mischaracterized the results of studies to support some of their claims, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday....