Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HealthEdge Snags $160M For 4th Health Care-Focused Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (August 9, 2023, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Health care industry-focused private equity firm HealthEdge Investment Partners, advised by Hill Ward Henderson LLP, on Wednesday announced that it closed its fourth fund with over $160 million in commitments that will be used to provide first institutional capital to entrepreneurial businesses in certain segments of the health care industry....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!