Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pipe Importer Contests Duty Evasion Review's High Costs

By Alyssa Aquino (August 9, 2023, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A pipe importer raised several due process concerns with a duty evasion investigation to the U.S. Court of International Trade, saying Wednesday it wasn't informed of the review early enough to pause shipments and avoid customs officials' costly interim measures....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!