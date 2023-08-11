Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Superior Court Judges Back Jurist Pay Reform Proposal

By Emily Johnson (August 11, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The vast majority of Georgia's superior court judges have thrown their support behind a proposal to reform how they are paid, including tying pay to federal judges' compensation and limiting the amount that jurisdictions can provide in supplemental pay to account for cost of living differences, a committee revealed Friday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!