Forte Investor Accuses Directors Of Stifling Stockholder Votes

By Gina Kim (August 16, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Forte Biosciences Inc.'s eight-member board is breaching its fiduciary duties by restricting stockholders' voting power to protect incumbents' positions instead of liquidating the company by issuing shares to friendly investors at low prices, investor Camac Partners alleged in a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit unsealed Tuesday....

