Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Inflexible Remote Work Policies Can Put Employers In A Bind

By Christopher Moran, Angelo Stio and Brian Ellixson (August 29, 2023, 10:35 AM EDT) -- As more employers are requiring their employees to return to the workplace, the July 25 decision from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Oross v. Kutztown University[1] suggests that employers should reconsider policies that would categorically deny employee requests for remote work....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!