Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Global Enforcement Is Decentralizing Antitrust Law Practice

By Bryan Koenig (August 21, 2023, 9:42 AM EDT) -- Antitrust enforcers are popping up, and ramping up, from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Vietnam and Indonesia, and the antitrust law practice is increasingly becoming more widely globalized as firms adapt to a world where it's no longer enough to focus practices on traditional strongholds in the U.S. and Europe....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!