Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Law Firms Strike Modest Growth Amid Rocky Economics

By Xiumei Dong (August 21, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Even as demand eased amid changing market and economic conditions, U.S. law firms have continued to show their resilience with modest growth in both revenue and headcount in the first half of 2023, according to a report by Wells Fargo Private Bank released Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!