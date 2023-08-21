Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Circ. Says Bankruptcy Estate Includes Avoidance Claims

By Alex Wittenberg (August 21, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has affirmed an Iowa bankruptcy court's ruling in a case involving a chicken processing plant that claims tied to property transferred by a debtor shortly before it files for bankruptcy can be sold as property of the estate, ruling that avoidance actions "clearly qualify as property."...

