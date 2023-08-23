Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Tosses $1B REIT Merger Suit After 7-Year Wait

By Jessica Corso (August 23, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Retail landlord Excel Trust Inc. has finally escaped a shareholder suit tied to Blackstone Property Partners LP's $1 billion purchase of the company in 2015, but only after an investor complained to the Maryland Supreme Court that the judge overseeing the case took seven years to deliver the ruling....

