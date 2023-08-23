Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Trump, Giuliani Legal Woes Remind Attys To Get Paid First

By Dorothy Atkins (August 23, 2023, 3:31 PM EDT) -- With Donald Trump's legal bills mounting into eight figures and Rudy Giuliani reportedly pleading with the former president to cover legal expenses, experts say the election interference indictments offer a healthy reminder that white collar attorneys should structure fee arrangements to get paid up front as much as possible, and never confuse publicity with cash....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!