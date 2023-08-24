Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wisconsin Sen. Calls For Investigation Into Energizer Merger

By Renee Hickman (August 24, 2023, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., is again calling for U.S. Federal Trade Commission action on the 2018 merger between Energizer and Spectrum Brands, asking the agency to launch an investigation into the combination, which she says had anticompetitive effects that threaten job losses in her home state....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!