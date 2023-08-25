Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eastman Can't Delay Calif. Disbarment Trial Or DQ Expert

By Craig Clough (August 25, 2023, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Embattled attorney John Eastman suffered a pair of setbacks at his California disbarment trial Friday as the judge overseeing the case denied his requests to delay the proceedings due to his criminal indictment in Georgia and to disqualify a legal scholar's testimony that is highly critical of Eastman's legal theories....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!