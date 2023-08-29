Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Philly Firm Sacks Weston Hits Ch. 11 Amid Fraud Scandal

By James Boyle (August 29, 2023, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Struggling Philadelphia plaintiffs firm Sacks Weston LLC has filed for protection in Pennsylvania bankruptcy court, months after two of its former attorneys pled guilty to resolving cases behind their partners' backs and pocketing the proceeds....

