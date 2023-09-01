Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Biden Pot Reform Effort Puts DEA In Hot Seat

By Sam Reisman (September 1, 2023, 5:20 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's promise to reform federal cannabis policy is now in the hands of the Drug Enforcement Administration, an agency that has historically opposed easing restrictions on marijuana but this week received a recommendation from federal health officials to do just that. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!