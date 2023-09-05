Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eastman Atty Says Balancing Ga., Bar Trials 'Near Impossible'

By Craig Clough (September 5, 2023, 10:02 PM EDT) -- John Eastman's attorney complained Tuesday that a decision not to stay his client's California disbarment trial in light of his recent indictment in Georgia was making it "near impossible" for Eastman to continue both actions at the same time, but the bar judge said the difficulties are Eastman's doing....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!