Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Firms Build Up To $600M Sale Of Medical Device Biz

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (September 6, 2023, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company Laborie Medical Technologies Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to buy medical device company Urotronic Inc. for up to $600 million, in a deal that expands Laborie's urology portfolio and was built by three firms....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!