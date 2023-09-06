Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ABA Issues Opinion On Witness 'Coaching' In COVID-19 Era

By Aaron West (September 6, 2023, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility has issued a formal opinion that aims to prevent witness "coaching" while also acknowledging that the distinction between witness preparation and influencing witness testimony can be ambiguous, especially since remote proceedings have become more common due to the COVID-19 pandemic....

