Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Bar Execs Back Erasing DEI From Committee Name

By Lynn LaRowe (September 7, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Texas' executive committee voted unanimously Thursday to rename the organization's diversity, equity and inclusion committee to the outreach and engagement committee after hearing that the change is needed "in the interest of clarity," and to avoid confusion caused by heated rhetoric surrounding the phrase....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!