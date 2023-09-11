GOP Sen. Pushes Biden To Support 9/11 Victims Bill

On the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a Republican senator is calling on the president to support his bipartisan legislation that aims to ensure families of terrorist victims can seek financial redress from foreign sponsors of terrorism.
In June, House and Senate lawmakers of both parties introduced the Ensuring Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act, which they say would close the loopholes in the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA), which was mainly aimed at Saudi Arabia. It was enacted in 2016 after an override of President Barack Obama's veto, the only override of his administration.
"Today is a solemn reminder of the pain and grief felt by those who lost loved ones in the September 11th attacks, and they deserve to have their day in court and a chance to get long-overdue closure," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who introduced the bill, said in a statement on Monday.
The Ensuring Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act would make clear that injured plaintiffs are able to sue foreign state defendants for "aiding and abetting terrorism and ensure that liability may be asserted as to any person or entity that aids or abets terrorism," according to a press release from Cornyn's office.
It would also make sure that plaintiffs, if they get a claim under JASTA, can collect any judgment they receive and would specify that all American citizens impacted personally or through their business or property can seek recoveries under that act.
Earlier this month, 9/11 Families United, a coalition of families of 9/11 victims and survivors, called on Congress to pass the legislation.
In their quest to pursue justice, the coalition said in a statement, it has run into "misinterpretations" of the act that make this update necessary.
Cornyn accused Biden of remaining silent on the bill.
A spokesperson for the National Security Council told Law360 in a statement on Monday, "We are aware of and studying the legislation, but there is no formal administration position on the bill."
Despite the bipartisan nature of the bill, there is some opposition.
James Arnold, press secretary for Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Law360 that the senator "has concerns about unintended national security consequences at this time and in the bill's present form." The New York Post first reported his opposition.
JASTA doesn't mention any countries specifically, but it was mainly aimed at Saudi Arabia, although the country's officials rejected reports linking it to the 9/11 attacks.
In September 2016, Obama told Congress that he had "deep sympathy" for the families' of 9/11 victims and outlined the steps his administration had taken to support them and fight terrorism.
However, JASTA "threatens to reduce the effectiveness of our response to indications that a foreign government has taken steps outside our borders to provide support for terrorism, by taking such matters out of the hands of national security and foreign policy professionals and placing them in the hands of private litigants and courts," among other issues, Obama wrote.
--Editing by Rich Mills.
Try our Advanced Search for more refined results