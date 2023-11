MVP: Skadden's Ken D. Kumayama

Law360 (November 2, 2023, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Ken Kumayama of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has worked on numerous large technology transactions, including Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard's multibillion-dollar buy by Microsoft, earning him a...

To view the full article, register now.