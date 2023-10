MVP: BakerHostetler's Todd J. Canni

Law360 (October 6, 2023, 1:08 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler's Todd J. Canni's efforts to help save multiple companies from the existential threat of debarment, including representing a family-owned defense contractor in a precedential case, have earned him a spot among Law360's 2023...

To view the full article, register now.