Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eastman Witness Struggles To Defend Ga. Election Claims

By Gina Kim (September 15, 2023, 12:00 AM EDT) -- A skeptic of the 2020 election result in Georgia called to defend John Eastman at his California disbarment trial struggled Thursday to defend his report on the state's election results, admitting he couldn't recall the source for his claim that Georgia counted the votes of "at least 873" dead people....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!