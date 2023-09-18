Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FDA Warns Vape Cos. To Stop Selling 'Illegal' Products

By Jonathan Capriel (September 18, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put more than a dozen retailers and three distribution companies on notice that they are illegally selling vape brands such as Elf Bar, EB Design, Lava, Cali, Bang and Kangertech, according to an announcement that called some of them "emerging threats" to the "nation's youth."...

