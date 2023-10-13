Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Renata B. Hesse

By Aaron West (October 13, 2023, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Renata Hesse, co-head of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP's antitrust group, had a busy year. Her work in Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern led to the creation of the first single-line rail network connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico. Meanwhile, the counsel she provided Amgen in its $28.3 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics helped the biotech company defend against a challenge by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Her leadership and counsel in those transactions and other matters earned her a spot among Law360's 2023 Competition MVPs. ...

