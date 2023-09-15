Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. GOP Asks To Intervene in Trump Ballot Ban Suit

By Thy Vo (September 15, 2023, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Republican Party wants to intervene in a lawsuit challenging former President Donald J. Trump's eligibility to appear on the 2024 ballot in the state, with the party's central committee arguing the suit interferes with its role in nominating candidates through the party assembly or petition process....

