Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eastman Witness Can't Identify Underage Voters, Error Rates

By Gina Kim (September 15, 2023, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Under cross-examination Friday by a California State Bar attorney in John Eastman's disbarment trial, 2020 election skeptic Garland Favorito repeatedly came up short defending his report alleging widespread voter fraud in Georgia, conceding he didn't perform any analysis on his claims of 2,000 underage voters or hand recount error rates. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!