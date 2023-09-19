Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Scalia's Son To Make High Court Debut In Whistleblower Case

By Jessica Corso (September 19, 2023, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Eugene Scalia, the son of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, will present oral arguments before the high court for the first time next month as he seeks to uphold a victory won by UBS AG in a case accusing the bank of retaliating against an alleged whistleblower, Law360 has learned....

