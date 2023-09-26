The 2023 Law360 Pulse Social Impact Leaders

(iStock.com/whyframestudio)

Law360 (September 26, 2023, 2:02 PM EDT) --Social responsibility now occupies a marquee spot on the agendas of many companies seeking top-notch counsel. Which law firms stand out as they rise to meet this demand?You'll find out this and more in the 2023 Social Impact Leaders, which measures firms' efforts across five pillars: racial and ethnic diversity, gender equality, employee engagement, pro bono service and responsible business practices. These elements play a strong role in the making of their internal and external reputations, and taken together, form one essential part of what it means to be a leading competitor in the legal market.To boost the ranking this year, we've added additional assessments of leadership diversity, employee engagement and plans for new initiatives.As part of the rankings package, you'll be able to search for firms in a separate pro bono ranking, as well as in a chart that shows which areas they are concentrating on for their pro bono service.This is the first of three rankings that look at firms from multiple angles. Stay tuned for the 2023 Prestige Leaders and the Law360 Pulse Leaderboard.

These Firms Are The 2023 Social Impact Leaders

Businesses from all sectors are under increasing pressure to enhance their social responsibility efforts, and law firms are no exception. Check out our annual assessment of law firms' social responsibility efforts and how their commitments are measuring up to workplace realities.

The 2023 Pro Bono Ranking: How Firms Stack Up

Pro bono work is among the most effective ways that firms can positively affect their communities, and these efforts are often central to their social responsibility portfolios. See which firms are leading the pack.

How Law Firms Are Focusing Their Pro Bono Efforts

When lawyers work pro bono, what services are they offering and what areas of the law are they focusing on? Here, Law360 Pulse looks at firms' pro bono priorities.

Why Law Firm ESG Is Here To Stay

As backlash to institutional efforts around environmental, social and corporate governance spreads in the U.S., experts say law firms are likely to take a long-term view and continue focusing on ESG principles, even if some of the wording and messaging around those efforts may change.

How AI Could Transform Law Firm ESG Goals

Artificial intelligence is all the rage — how far will it go in helping firms support and develop their sustainable business goals? Law360 Pulse spoke with experts about AI's promise, and the risks that may stand in the way.

