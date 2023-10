MVP: Sheppard Mullin's Eric Klein

Law360 (October 18, 2023, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Eric Klein of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP represented VillageMD through its $8.9 billion acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD, the largest health care services transaction of 2022, earning him a spot as...

To view the full article, register now.