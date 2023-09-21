Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. High Court Commission To Tackle Atty Mental Health

By Carolyn Muyskens (September 21, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court established a commission to focus on well-being in the law Wednesday, following a task force report last month that urged the legal profession to take action to address lawyer mental health in the Wolverine State. ...

