Opioid MDL Special Master Fights Bias DQ For 'Email Mistake'

By Emily Sawicki (September 21, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The special master overseeing the massive opioid multidistrict litigation against pharmacy benefit managers OptumRX Inc. and Express Scripts Inc. is fighting a disqualification bid filed following his reply-all flub, telling an Ohio federal judge on Thursday that it is "hokey" but true that every day he reminds himself of the role's "honor and privilege."...

