CFPB Plans Take Aim At Medical Debt Reporting, Data Brokers

By Jon Hill (September 21, 2023, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday released an early stage outline of potential new rules it is developing that would ban medical debt from consumer credit reports and subject so-called data brokers to increased regulation as credit reporting companies....

