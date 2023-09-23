Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Urges Colo. Judge To Toss Suit To Keep Him Off Ballot

By Thy Vo (September 23, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald J. Trump urged a Colorado state judge to toss a lawsuit seeking to block him from appearing on the 2024 ballot in the state, arguing in motions that his statements prior to the Jan. 6 riot and in a speech that day at a "Stop the Steal" rally did not explicitly advocate for violence or lawlessness, making them protected under the First Amendment....

