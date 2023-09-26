Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Bush Admin Atty Yoo Cites Founders To Defend Eastman

By Craig Clough (September 26, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- University of California, Berkeley law school professor and former Bush administration attorney John Yoo testified in John Eastman's disbarment trial on Tuesday that the historical actions of Thomas Jefferson and John Adams support Eastman's claims about the unilateral power of the vice president during the counting of electoral votes....

