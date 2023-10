MVP: Freshfields' Elliot Friedman

Law360 (October 17, 2023, 1:03 PM EDT) -- Elliot Friedman of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP's international arbitration practice served as lead counsel to ConocoPhillips and secured a win in D.C. federal court to enforce an $8.5 billion arbitral award...

To view the full article, register now.