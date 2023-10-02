Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Gov. Names Sen. Feinstein's Replacement

By Courtney Buble (October 2, 2023, 10:30 AM EDT) -- Laphonza Butler, president of Emily's List, the country's largest organization dedicated to electing Democratic women, has been appointed to complete the term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., which runs until 2024. There are more procedural steps to fill Feinstein's committee assignments, such as if and when Butler will join the judiciary panel....

