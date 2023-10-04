Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Anti-BLM Tweeting Atty Beats Calif. Bar's Disciplinary Charges

By Gina Kim (October 3, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A California State Bar judge has exonerated attorney Marla Brown of disciplinary charges stemming from her May 2020 tweets calling for Black Lives Matter demonstrators to be shot, noting while he didn't condone her speech, the bar counsel didn't show she had intent to incite imminent lawless action....

