Pot Legalization Doesn't Always Mean Justice, Report Says

By Collin Krabbe |

A report from the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit advocating for criminal justice reform regarding cannabis, shows that equal justice doesn't always accompany the freedom to use the drug in states that have legalized it recreationally.The report on Wednesday bestowed California and Minnesota the highest grades on their cannabis justice policies, also taking into account legalization and pardon policy in offering an overall score. Of note was that recreational legalization did not directly correlate with criminal justice reform, with some states ranking much higher than others despite allowing the use of cannabis.Maine is still particularly harsh in terms of pardon, resentencing and record policies despite voters approving legalization in 2016. Maine falls far behind in offering "retroactive relief," according to the report, with no record clearance process for cannabis convictions.That said, the nonprofit said it applauds the state for having broad eligibility for pursuing resentencing, but cannabis offenses are not expedited.Alaska was knocked by the nonprofit for being one of only two legalized states without record clearance or presentencing, but was credited for working to shield certain cannabis records from the public eye. Alaska also has no cannabis-specific pardon program as well as no expungement process for cannabis offenses, according to the report."The state is in a difficult position as Alaska law has no expungement provision for valid convictions and the court established 'a clear preference for public records to remain accessible,' meaning the state cannot enforce a categorical expungement policy," the report said.That said, the nonprofit also noted a Supreme Court ruling — unspecified in the report — that ordered certain cannabis charges be removed from a public index online, hiding nearly 800 records.But even the states that have more laws surrounding cannabis have ground to make up, the report says. According to the Last Prisoner Project, several counties in California missed the July deadline for implementation of record clearance and resentencing processes, leaving thousands of individuals in the wind.Meanwhile, Colorado doesn't have a cannabis resentencing process, but it does have a pardon process that works in a similar way, according to the report. In particular, an executive order signed in 2021 gives full and unconditional pardons for having 2 ounces of cannabis or less, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is responsible for pardoning eligible convictions.A total of 23 states have enacted adult-use cannabis legalization and 10 states have enacted cannabis-specific resentencing laws, according to the Last Prisoner Project.A representative for the project, which is working to free people incarcerated for cannabis, could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.--Editing by John C. Davenport.