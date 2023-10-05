Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ofcom Urges CMA Review Of Cloud Services Market

By Nadia Dreid (October 5, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Now that it has completed its yearlong study into the market for cloud services, the United Kingdom's telecom regulator says that it believes the country's competition watchdog definitely needs to take a hard look at the industry led by Amazon and Microsoft....

