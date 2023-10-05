Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sidney Powell Can't Shake Charges In Ga. Election Case

By Rosie Manins (October 5, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Embattled attorney Sidney Powell fell short Thursday in seeking to avoid trial in Georgia on criminal charges alleging she was involved in former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 general election loss in the Peach State, with a judge saying the case should go to a jury....

